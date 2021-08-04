District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a Milton man found to have an alleged breath alcohol content of .148%.
Dustin Savidge, 39, of Housels Run Road, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:59 a.m. May 31 along Shakespeare Road, west of Sodom Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Savidge exhibited signs of impairment after being stopped when his vehicle was noticed crossing a fog line.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a White Haven man whose vehicle was found to have left the roadway.
Jamie Brownlie, 38, of Hess Lane, White Haven, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), driving without a license, careless driving and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed following an incident which occurred at 3:03 a.m. May 19 at 9455 Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Brownlie exhibited signs of impairment after his vehicle left the roadway. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass smoking device.
Brownlie had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .15%, and had his blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Aug. 11.
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Joseph Bogle Jr., 65, of Main Street, Dewart, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8 p.m. July 4 along McFarland Street, west of Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Bogle was spotted drifting over the center line. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .142%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 1.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Milton man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts after being stopped at 1:06 a.m. May 31 at a DUI checkpoint set up along Route 45, east of Route 405, West Chillsquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Tristin Melhorn, of Cummings Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), careless driving and fail to use safety belt.
At the checkpoint, troopers said they detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from Melhorn’s vehicle. He was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Melhorn’s blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Aug. 18.
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Heinz Buchler, 48, of Avenue A, Trevose, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
The charges were filed following a vehicle crash which occurred at 1:02 p.m. May 26 at mile marker 216, Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Buchler overturned. His blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18.
MILTON — Gabrielle Raup, 25, of Filbert Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and operation of motor vehicle with a valid drivers license.
The charges were filed after troopers noticed a vehicle operated by Raup traveling with a headlight out at 11:39 p.m. May 10 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Raup allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had her blood test positive for fentanyl and norfentanyl.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Sept. 1.
MILTON — Kenneth Fowler, 34, of Columbia Avenue, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), no headlights and vehicle registration suspended.
The charges were filed after troopers said they noticed a vehicle operated by Fowler traveling with a headlight out at 9:27 p.m. May 24 in the area of Mahoning Street and Turbot Avenue.
Fowler allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for THC and tramadol.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Sept. 1.
MILTON — Multiple driving under the influence counts have been filed against Alfred Iezzi, 32, of Vindale Avenue, Montandon.
Iezzi has been charged with driving under the influence (four counts), driving without a license and operation of vehicle with suspended or revoked license.
At 4:37 p.m. May 27, at the intersection of Mahoning Street and Garfield Avenue, troopers said they spotted Iezzi driving a vehicle when they knew he was to not be driving.
He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for THC, methamphetamine and amphetamine.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
Terroristic threats
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A McEwensville man has been charged after allegedly displaying a pistol during an argument over a property line.
Mark Barnhill, 50, of Wetzel Drive, has been charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct. The alleged incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. June 28 at 775 Five Points Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers allege Barnhill displayed a pistol while arguing with Jefferson Dauberman about a property line.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25.
Accidents involving damage to attended vehicle
TURBOTVILLE — A Ringtown man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene when his vehicle struck another at 1:36 p.m. June 24 in the Turkey Hill parking lot, 4760 Route 54, Turbotville.
Anthony Foresman, 21, has been charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and fail to stop and give information or render aid.
Troopers said Foresman was caught on video fleeing after striking a vehicle belonging to Sidney Lebarron.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18.
Northumberland County Sentence
• Joel Santiago, 25, of Milton, 17 days credit for time served, 12 months suspension of license, restrictions on alcohol and $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Firearms, drug charges
LEWISBURG — Ryan J. Darrup, 20, of Mifflinburg, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, a felony, and drug-related misdemeanors.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 8:35 p.m. July 14 to a North Derr Drive fuel stop for a report of an unresponsive motorist in a vehicle which was then impounded.
Darrup was charged after a warranted search of a Lewisburg residence which allegedly found a 9mm handgun, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Possession
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Joseph S. Krum, 39, of Sunbury was charged with three misdemeanors after a call for an apparent drug overdose.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 to 4687 West Branch Highway where they found EMS administering Narcan to a patient determined to be Krum.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, drug paraphernalia possession and providing false information to law enforcement.
Endangering children
LEWISBURG — Landon W. Washington, 27, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and marijuana possession after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 1:52 p.m. July 2 to 735 Buffalo Road for a report of a disturbance at an apartment.
Washington was charged after officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from unit where they also found 5-year-old and 1-year-old children.
Marijuana possession
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Ashley M. Burlew, 21, of Middleburg, was charged with marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia and a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
At 2:58 a.m. July 3, along Route 45 and Fairfield Road, Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped a vehicle for a broken taillight.
Burlew, the motorist, was charged after allegedly admitting to an officer that she had a small amount of suspected marijuana in the car as well as marijuana pipe.
Simple assault
LEWISBURG — Kathleen M. Bower, 30, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 10:38 a.m. July 26 to a South Fifth Street address where they allege that Bower hit and pulled the hair of a woman who had asked Bower to move out of living quarters at that site.
Bower was also charged with a summary count of harassment.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with DUI and related counts following a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. June 16 along Swengel Road at Thomas Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Eric Michael Knepp was charged with DUI (two counts), disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, operated vehicle with sunscreen preventing view through windshield or side window and careless driving. Troopers stopped a vehicle driving by Knepp for allegedly failing to maintain its lane of travel and running a stop sign. Knepp showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .089%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Preliminary hearing
• Gina Marie Chroust, 28, of Easton, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
• Austin Nicholas Hulsizer, 25, of Allenwood, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor statement under penalty. Felony counts of failure to provide accurate registration information were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton
Motorcycle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 2 along Wildwood Road, east of Mensch Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Edward B. Moyer, 77, was traveling east on a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 when the motorcycle braked, fishtailed, dropped and slid eastbound along the roadway, police noted. Moyer was not wearing a helmet, police said.
DUI crash (injuries)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New York man has been charged with DUI following a one-vehicle crash that sent two passengers to the hospital.
The crash was reported at 5:44 p.m. July 21 along Baker and New Columbia roads, White Deer Township, Union County. Georgie Felicianocaraballo, 30, of New York, N.Y., was traveling west in a left curve when the vehicle left the roadway, went across both travel lanes, struck a stop sign and utility pole, then hit a tree, police reported. The vehicle became engulfed in flames after a nearby neighbor assisted with getting eight occupants out of the vehicle, police noted. Two passengers, ages 10 and 38, sustained suspected serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Felicianocaraballo was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, police said.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia teen sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:38 a.m. July 27 along Route 15 south, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 1989 International Harvester driven by Thomas M. Moser, 69, of Watsontown, was traveling south when it allegedly made an improper lane change, which forced a 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Lillian M. Hollenbach, 19, of New Columbia, into a concrete dividing barrier. Both drivers were belted. Hollenbach was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
Moser was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic and Hollenbach was cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:59 p.m. July 24 along Route 192 at Hoffa Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Kyle J. Byers, 29, of Ranshaw, was traveling north when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the front driver’s side of a westbound 2015 BMW 528I driven by Gloria J. Clegg, 77, of Lewisburg. Both drivers were belted.
Byers will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 11:24 a.m. July 30 along Westbranch Highway at Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Kenneth R. Sampsell, 67, of Milton, was traveling south on Route 15 when it went through a red signal and was struck by an eastbound 2018 Subaru Forester driven by Lee S. Isamoyer, 71, of Lewisburg. Both drivers, and a passenger in the Subaru, were belted.
Sampsell will be cited with traffic-control signals, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 2 along Old Route 15 at Cemetery Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Shirley J. Edinger, 85, of West Milton, was traveling north in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra along Old Route 15 when it struck the rear of a 2001 GMC Sierra driven by Michael L. Pfleegor, 59, of New Columbia, as the Sierra slowed to turn, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Edinger will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 12:31 p.m. July 30 along White Deer Pike, west of Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Hannah G. Zechman, 18, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee which failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2005 Subaru Forester driven by Gable Crebs, 21, of Montoursville. Both driver were belted. Zechman will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 3 along Broadway Road, Milton, Northumberland County.
John A. Page, 51, of Milton, was traveling east in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when it struck the rear of a 2001 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Blaine R. Haas, 33, of Milton, which had slowed to make a turn, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle rollover crash at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 1 along Westbranch Highway, north of Applewood Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Sheila M. Gutierrez, 30, of Milton, was traveling north in a 2007 BMW 328I when the vehicle began to hydroplane, left the roadway, slid and overturned twice, police noted. Gutierrez and three passengers were belted. None were injured. Gutierrez will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Megan’s Law violation
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — William Sweitzer, 62, of Lewisburg, has been cited with a Megan’s Law registration violation.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:23 p.m. July 30 in East Buffalo Township, Union County. Sweitzer was charged and jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail, police noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Brian Peterson, 22, of Naticoke, was cited following an alleged incident at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Peterson threatened staff members.
Fleeing and eluding
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was arrested and jailed in Union County after allegedly fleeing from police.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:01 p.m. July 2 along Route 15 and Bartlow Road, Gregg Township, Union County. Devin Bailey, 25, failed to stop for troopers attempting a stop for several alleged violations. Bailey allegedly fled at a high rate of speed and was later arrested, arraigned and jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding and several violations.
Disorderly conduct
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man has been charged with disorderly conduct after police said he made unreasonable noise for no legitimate purpose during late hours.
The incident was reported at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 2 along Eureka Lane, Hartley Township, Union County. Wayne Schreck, 62, was cited.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both of Muncy, were charged with retail theft stemming from allegations at 11:46 a.m. July 21 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
The two allegedly stole T-shirts, a toy figurine, cat food and more ranging in value from $3.98 to $24.96.
Theft
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged two boys with the theft of three lawn mowers between 1:30 and 3 p.m. July 28 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
The two, ages 13 and 9, both of Danville, have been charged through the Montour County Juvenile Probation Department, according to police. Three lawn mowers, valued at between $100 and $150 were reportedly stolen from Danville residents, police noted.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — A false unemployment claim was filed in the name of a 73-year-old Selinsgrove man, troopers reported.
The incident was reported at 11:08 a.m. July 28 along County Line Road, Union Township, Union County.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 48-year-old Muncy man to attempt to open an unemployment claim, police noted.
The incident was reported between noon July 9 and noon July 26 along Laver Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a Florida boat trailer license plate between 10:30 p.m. July 31 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at 160 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
The victim, police noted, was Andrew Parkinson, 63, of Winnetka, Ill.
Union County
Deed transfers
• Jessica Paige Conn trustee, Phoebe E.S. West trustee, Harold Schweizer, Saundra K. Morris, Harold Schweizer and Saundra K. Morris family protection trust, Harold Schweizer family protection trust, Saundra K. Morris family protection trust to Swati Bhise, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Robert M. Shipe executor, Danny Jay Blosser estate to Robert M. Shipe, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jonathan A. Billet, Trace Ann Billet to Chelsea E. Kon, Richard J. Dante, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Tammy Fenstermacher, Thomas W. Griffith Jr. to Daniel J. Shoop, Santina Sacavage, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
•Donald A. Moyer by agent, Dawn E. Moyer agent, Dawn E. Moyer to John C. Taylor, Robin M. Taylor, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin to Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin, property in Hartleton/Hartley Township, $1.
• Alvin M. Reiff, Minerva R. Reiff to Anthony D. Zimmerman, Ruth E. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo township, $1.
• Linda K, Kratzer per rep, Shirley M. Swartz estate to Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Shower, property in Lewisburg, $140,000.
• Kay Lilley to Kay M. Lilley, David B. Lilley trustee, Jeffrey M. Lilley trustee, Andrew P. Lilley trustee and Lilley irrevocable residential and income asset protector trust, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Steven G. Kreisher, Carol C. Kreisher to Keith Alan Plechter, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Matthew J. Konyar, Diana M. Konyar to Diana M. Konyar, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Bradley J. Wilson, Debra D. Wilson to David Briede, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rhoda E. Smith executor, Rhoda E. Auman executor, Wanda K. Kahl executor Annabell June Englehart estate to Rhoda E. Auman, Wanda K. Kahl, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Rhoa E, Auman, James E. Auman, Wanda K. Kahl, Ricky L. Kahl Sr. to Ricky L. Kahl Jr., property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Shelly R. Ritter, Ricky A. Ritter, Elizabeth M. Ritter to Jeffrey Apfelbaum, Susan P. Apfelbaum, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kyle Wilson to Annmarie Bruno, Elizabeth A. Bruno, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Jennifer Thomson, Mehmet Dosemeci to Athanasios G. Stoyioglou, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrew S. Dressler, Michelle C. Dressler, Michelle C. Young to Kaitlin S. Howard, Maria Kramer, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paul E. Martin, Judi L. Martin to Andrew S. Dressler, Michelle C. Dressler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
