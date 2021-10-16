BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present two events focused on how the attacks of 9/11 have changed the United States. The events are part of the "Conversations for the Common Good" series, which promotes dialogue to bridge political and social divides.
"Witness to 9/11: a Victim, a Journalist, a Soldier" will be presented from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. The program is free and is open to the public. Masks are mandatory inside Bloomsburg University buildings.
The panel, joining both in-person and remotely, will include: Bloomsburg alumna Elizabeth Miller, Class of 2017, Rule of Law Fellow with September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows; Steve Coll, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, dean with Columbia University School of Journalism and staff writer with The New Yorker; and Bloomsburg alumni Joseph Bennett, Class of 2017, former U.S. Army soldier and pilot. This event will be recorded for broadcast at a later date by VIA Public Media.
"Reaction to 9/11: Dialing Back Civil Rights, Violation of Human Rights" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will be live-streamed at the WVIA Studios in Pittston for later broadcast by VIA Public Media. A moderated panel will be asked to share their knowledge on the development of the rendition/detention program and on their understanding - and personal experience — of the effect of the suspensions of U.S. law and human rights ideas on individuals.
The panelists joining in person and remotely will include: Mohamedou Ould Slahi, 14-year Guantanamo detainee; Andy Worthington, activist, writer, founder of Close Guantanamo.org; and Elizabeth Miller, Class of 2017, who developed a friendship with Slahi.
