SWENGEL — Members of the Good Time 4-H club placed flags on the final resting places of soldiers in the West End on May 24.

The youth placed flags at the Limestone Dunkard Cemetary, Old Cedar in Swengel, Ray’s Church in Millmont, Old Laurelton and Long Lane Cemeteries in Laurelton. The Shively family also placed a flag on the Lau family plot.

