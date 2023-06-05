SWENGEL — Members of the Good Time 4-H club placed flags on the final resting places of soldiers in the West End on May 24.
The youth placed flags at the Limestone Dunkard Cemetary, Old Cedar in Swengel, Ray’s Church in Millmont, Old Laurelton and Long Lane Cemeteries in Laurelton. The Shively family also placed a flag on the Lau family plot.
Micheal Keister, Patricia Shively, Miley Reiff, Aaliyah Delsite, Naomi, Vera and Leona Walter and Garrett Franck took turns placing approximately 155 flags. as well as cleaning off headstones and making sure military markers were facing correctly and free from damage.
On May 28, Nolan Geiswite, Cherokee Arndt, Garrett Franck and Cheyenne Arndt paid their respects to those who served by participating in the Mazeppa Memorial Day Parade, and holding an ice cream social at the old school house. This was the second year for the, social which was attended by approximately 100 people. Cheyenne Arndt baked brownies for the event.
