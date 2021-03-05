HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) recently asked for help from businesses and the public in hosting weekend cookie booths beginning Saturday, March 13 through Sunday, April 11.
GSHPA suggested ways businesses or individuals may help:
• Host an in-person cookie booth outside of a business. Only two girls and two adults will be at booth sites in 2021 with contactless payment encouraged. Girls will be equipped with face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and follow all social distance protocols.
• Allow troops to set up a drive-through location in a business parking lot. With space, GSHPA can set up a safe space for drive-through cookie sales. Customers will not have to leave their vehicles.
• Display posters which contain a QR Code directing customers where to buy cookies and display a Cookie Finder link on a business website and through social media channels.
• Participating locations will be featured in the national Cookie Finder app and on the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania website.
“By holding a Girl Scout cookie booth you are nurturing our Girl Scouts ability to continue to build those critical interpersonal and communication skills that the Girl Scout cookie program provides,” said Janet Donovan, GSHPA president and CEO.
Contact Caroline Jaeger at cjaeger@gshpa.org or complete a Cookie Booth Interest form to help.
GSHPA also asked for Cookie Champions in an effort to reach a goal of donating 70,000 boxes of Cookies to Operation Gratitude in 2021. Cookies will be donated to members of the United States military, their children, first responders, new recruits, veterans, wounded heroes and their caregivers. Contact Tom Long at tlong@gshpa.org, 717-836-4801 or complete a Cookie Champion form.
