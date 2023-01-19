TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run High School juniors are in the process of organizing a charity event that has thus far brought in $7,000 to benefit students within the district.
Carter Marr and Hannah Rabb, are organizing a cornhole tournament that will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the high school. Registration begins at 1.
“The tournament came from a Leadership Development class where one of the course requirements was to head or co-head a service project,” said Marr. “When we first thought about this tournament, we went to our supervisors and said we wanted to help our school in the most direct way we could. So we decided to host this event to raise money for the Warrior Run Kids Fund.”
The fund provides necessities for families in need within the district.
To date, Marr and Rabb have recruited 24 Milton and Warrior Run-area businesses as sponsors for the event, and have raised roughly $7,000.
The tournament will feature an Air-Mail challenge, 50/50 raffles, and a concession stand with hot dogs, chili, chips and sodas.
“We’re not charging anybody for concessions,” said Marr, though he also noted that monetary donations will be accepted.
It costs $40 to register a two-person team, and teams have the option to compete in two different categories: Competitive and social. There will be a $1,500 prize to be divided between the winning teams.
Nicole Morgan and Megan Seymore, student council co-advisors, assisted Marr and Rabb in bringing their idea to fruition. Dave Corderman, a local cornhole aficionado and competitor, also helped provide the necessary equipment.
“Dave had his own contacts. He was a big help when it came to getting the boards and the bags themselves,” Marr said.
Pre-registration can take place on the Warrior Run Student Council Facebook page.
