Marr and Rabb

From left, Warrior Run High School students Hannah Rabb and Carter Marr, organizers of the charity cornhole tournament.

 PROVIDED

TURBOTVILLE — Two Warrior Run High School juniors are in the process of organizing a charity event that has thus far brought in $7,000 to benefit students within the district.

Carter Marr and Hannah Rabb, are organizing a cornhole tournament that will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the high school. Registration begins at 1.

