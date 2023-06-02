MILTON — Two dogs died in a fast-moving fire which swept through a Turbot Township, Northumberland County, home early Friday morning.
Turbot Township Fire Company Capt. Doug Wilson said the fire broke out at 3:20 a.m. in a home at 1945 Golf Course Road.
According to Wilson, neighbors spotted the blaze. The homeowner, who just purchased the property six months ago, was not home when the blaze started. Wilson did not have immediate access Friday morning to the name of the property owner.
"It was obviously well involved by the time we got there, which was like a 10-minute response time," Wilson said. "From what we think, it started in the (adjacent) garage and went into the house."
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause. However, Wilson said it is not considered suspicious at this time.
As the home was consumed in flames when firefighters arrived, Wilson said additional tanker trucks were called to assist with the blaze.
"We really did an exterior attack on it, with extensive overhaul," Wilson said. "We are lucky to have neighboring departments that are willing to come help us out."
The bulk of the firefighters remained on scene until about 5:30 a.m. Wilson left the scene at around 8:15.
Even after firefighters left, their work was not finished.
"Our company was the last one to leave," Wilson explained. "I stayed on scene and sent my guys back to the station. They had to clean the hose, and repack the engine."
Flames broke out at the same property on Golf Course Road in October 2016. The home which burned Friday morning was built following the 2016 fire.
In addition to Turbot Township, Wilson said firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Warrior Run, Montgomery, Lewisburg and Potts Grove were called to the scene. Milton police also responded.
Firefighters from Mifflinburg and Sunbury were placed on standby at the Turbot Township station while the other responders were on the scene of the blaze.
A portion of Golf Course Road, from the Route 405 intersection to the fire scene, was closed as responders battled the blaze.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
