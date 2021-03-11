MILTON — A Milton woman has been charged with multiple felonies after she allegedly "whipped" a 2-year-old boy onto a bed, causing a broken femur.
Destiny Hand, 21, of Milton, has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault (two counts) and endangering welfare of children, and a misdemeanor simple assault charge as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in Milton.
According to documents filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton by Milton Police Department Officer Daniel Zettelmoyer, police were contacted Feb. 9 by Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. A 2-year-old boy from Milton, brought to the hospital by Hand, was treated in the emergency room at the hospital, according to court documents.
Police were told the boy sustained a broken femur, described as "a spiral fracture, a traumatic injury which is alleged to normally be caused by twisting."
About one hour prior to taking the boy to his bed, Hand allegedly told police that she spanked him after milk was spilled. When taking the child to bed, Hand allegedly told police that she "whipped" him over to the bed.
"Hand advised she took the child by his right arm with her right hand," Zettelmoyer wrote, in court documents. "Hand showed a motion of swinging the child from left to right towards the bed. Hand advised she let go of the child and he was 'whipped' toward the bed."
Hand allegedly told police that the boy landed on the leg which was injured.
She later noticed bruising on the child's knee and opted to take him to the emergency room as he was acting injured.
Hand was also questioned about reports from doctors which indicated the boy was malnourished. She allegedly told police the boy eats frequently.
According to court documents, the boy was transferred from Evangelical Community Hospital to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
Zettelmoyer wrote in court documents there were "several disturbing notes" by hospital staff in the boy's medical records.
According to court documents, Hand had "difficulty staying awake" during discussions about her consent for care of the boy.
"Apparently she had to be awakened several times during that discussion in order to ultimately give consent for the procedures," Zettelmoyer wrote.
A Northumberland County Children and Youth caseworker also expressed concerns about Hand's behavior and had her submit urine for drug testing.
"This apparently was positive for several substances, including fentanyl, marijuana and benzodiazapines," Zettelmoyer wrote. "The case worker set in motion a safety plan which prevented the patient's mother from having further contact with the patient."
Hand was arraigned before Diehl Wednesday and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 24.
