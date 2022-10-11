LEWISBURG — "I was not ready to give up the food end of the business."
Robert Hamm Jr., co-owner of the former Country Cupboard restaurant, made that comment while explaining the reasons behind the coming launch of the Country Cupboard Express food trailer.
Hamm has set up a small kitchen in one of his warehouses where the food for the trailer will be prepared.
"It's a two-person team offering a sampling of County Cupboard's finest," Hamm said, adding that he and his wife Jennifer will be doing the cooking for the food trailer.
The trailer will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 19, from the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn.
Items to be served will include macaroni and cheese, baked limas, creamed cabbage, baked corn, hamburger barbecue, chicken salad, and beef vegetable soup. All items will be baked and served cold. The food items will be sold in pint and quart containers.
No hot items will be available at this time.
"At some point in the future we are going to take a look at serving hot foods," Hamm said. "It could be a year before we even consider serving hot foods from the trailer."
He also reflected on the reason for the restaurant's closure.
"With the vastness of Country Cupboard the business model for the restaurant and shops did not work anymore," Hamm said, adding that it took 300 employees to run the business the way it had for decades.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business was down to 125 employees. Plus the restaurant had difficulty getting the food to prepare and the costs of food items drastically rose.
"You can't operate like that anymore," said Hamm.
So he Hamm opted to go small scale in opening the food trailer.
Hamm has heard lots of positives, and some negatives, about the new venture.
He said the new venture has more than 2,700 follows on Facebook, with most having positive feedback. There are some negatives, mostly from people still upset about the Country Cupboard closure.
Evangelical Community Hospital has purchased the former restaurant property, and recently announced plans to demolish it.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
