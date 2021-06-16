LOCK HAVEN — The Dean's List honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring semester.
The following local students, with the listing including their hometown and major made the list:
Collin Benfield, Mifflinburg, recreation management
Tyler Berkheiser, Mifflinburg, health sciences
Emily Boudeman, Turbotville, health sciences
Vincent Emery. Watsontown, applied computer science/Information systems
Raymond Farr, Montgomery, psychology
Alayna Hemphill. Watsontown, social work
Nicholas Hornig, Mifflinburg, communication
Ethan Hoy. Millmont, health sciences
Breanna Joseph. Lewisburg, biology
Kaylee Koshinski, Ranshaw, social work
Kelly Kratzer, Montgomery, preK-grade 4/special Education
Quaylin Rice, Milton, criminal justice .
Noah Snare, Millmont, applied Computer Science/Information Systems
Lillian Wirt, Potts Grove, health sciences criminal justice
Emily Wynn, Watsontown, social work
