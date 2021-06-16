LOCK HAVEN — The Dean's List honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring semester.

The following local students, with the listing including their hometown and major made the list:

Collin Benfield, Mifflinburg, recreation management

Tyler Berkheiser, Mifflinburg, health sciences

Emily Boudeman, Turbotville, health sciences

Vincent Emery. Watsontown, applied computer science/Information systems

Raymond Farr, Montgomery, psychology

Alayna Hemphill. Watsontown, social work

Nicholas Hornig, Mifflinburg, communication

Ethan Hoy. Millmont, health sciences

Breanna Joseph. Lewisburg, biology

Kaylee Koshinski, Ranshaw, social work

Kelly Kratzer, Montgomery, preK-grade 4/special Education

Quaylin Rice, Milton, criminal justice .

Noah Snare, Millmont, applied Computer Science/Information Systems

Lillian Wirt, Potts Grove, health sciences criminal justice

Emily Wynn, Watsontown, social work

