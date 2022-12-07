MILTON — Leadership of the Milton Area School District school board will remain unchanged in 2023.

During a reorganizational meeting held Tuesday, President Christine Rantz and Vice President Andrew Frederick were reelected by their peers to the posts they held in 2022.

Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

