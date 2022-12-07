MILTON — Leadership of the Milton Area School District school board will remain unchanged in 2023.
During a reorganizational meeting held Tuesday, President Christine Rantz and Vice President Andrew Frederick were reelected by their peers to the posts they held in 2022.
Board member Brett Hosterman nominated Frederick for the president’s chair, but he decline to accept the nomination. Frederick had nominated Rantz to continue serving as president.
Rantz has been a member of the board for 20 years, served as vice president for two years and has been president — at various times — for seven years.
Frederick was nominated by board member Dr. Alvin Weaver to serve as vice president, while Frederick nominated Weaver for the post.
Those who voted for Frederick were Lindsay Kessler, Rantz, Josh Hunt and Frederick. Those who voted for Weaver were Eric Moser, Weaver and Hosterman.
Frederick has been a member of the board for four years, and this will be his second year serving as vice president.
Due to a spot on the board being vacant at the time and Stephanie Strawser being absent from the meeting, only seven board members voted.
The board later voted and swore in Joel Harris as a member to fill the vacancy. The board voted 5-2 for Harris, with former board member Belinda Stefl also considered for the post.
Harris was nominated by Rantz, while Stefl was nominated by Weaver.
Those who voted for Harris were Rantz, Hosterman, Hunt, Kessler and Moser, while those who voted for Stefl were Weaver and Frederick.
Harris will serve the remainder of the term, through the end of 2023.
Three other candidates also applied.
Athletic Booster Club President Amy Weaver spoke on behalf of the organization. She noted that former President Pete Bergen is stepping down after 31 years of involvement.
She reported that fundraising revenue was lower than normal this year. The Booster Club’s primary source of revenue is through its concession stands, and it experienced low attendance due to COVID.
Delays in the completion of the athletic complex also resulted in the club having to set concession stands in other school districts during football games last year. Due to sharing these facilities, they could only raise 30% of funds during games. She also noted the booster club has experienced a decrease in volunteers.
In order to better streamline the fundraising process, Amy reported that the club’s individual team fund accounts are now part of the district budget. This will allow the coaches easier accessibility to their team funds and can be seen as an investment opportunity for the district to help support the school’s teams.
The club also presented a $9,063.39 check to the school district, to benefit the various sports teams. It is also planning on donating $3,000 to the high school band.
A brief update was given on Baugher Elementary renovations. Eighty-five percent of A pod has been demolished.
In other business, the board approved:
• Corey Burkholder as head coach for baseball, with a salary of $5,691.
• The resignation of food service employee Amber Rivera.
• Hiring: Jordan King, food service employee, $13 per hour; Amber Poitan, autistic support, $53,117.
• Released time for Tia Dreckman and Aaron Slusser to attend the Pennsylvania School Counselor’s Association 67th Annual Conference in Lancaster, on Dec. 8. Approximate cost to the district, $135.
The following students were recognized during the meeting: Aidan Keiser, Rotary Student of the Month; Alaura Foust, Outstanding Senior; Natalia Campos, White Deer Elementary School Student of the Month; Aiden Noviello, James F. Baugher Elementary School Student of the Month; Timothy Babakov, middle school Student of the Month; Fallon Waughen, Milton high school Student of the Month; and Ivy Edinger, December Citizen of the Month.
Aaron Coup, information technology manager, was presented with the Panther Pride Award.
