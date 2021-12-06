LEWISBURG — Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) will host Dr. Rick Saccone at a public meeting starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the County Cupboard/Best Western Inn off Route 15, Lewisburg.
"America's Godly Heritage, Saccone's topic, will be in observance of the Christmas holiday and its meaning to the founding of the nation.
Saccone, a four-term member of the State House, has also served in the Air Force and taught international relations at St. Vincent University. An author of books and news anchor, Saccone has been to 79 countries.
Call 570-452-5000 for more information.
