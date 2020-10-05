MIFFLINBURG — A homemade pot pie and soup sale will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Cowan, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg.
Available soups will include beef vegetable, chicken corn, chicken corn with noodles, stuffed pepper, and ham and bean with potatoes.
Ham and chicken pot pie will be available.
Pre-orders must be placed by Oct. 28 by calling 570-966-0910 or 570-966-2039.
