BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has released a list of students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 14-16.
Local graduates include:
• Thomas Abraham, Milton, with a degree in business administration management.
• James Baney, Winfield, with a degree in environmental, geographical, geological sciences.
• Brianna Barrenechea, Milton, with a degree in social work.
• Hunter Bohannon, Watsontown, cum laude with a degree in nursing.
• Calista Collins, New Columbia, with a degree in business administration management.
• Laura Edwards, Winfield, with a degree in psychology.
• Alexis Erb, New Berlin, with a degree in speech-language pathology.
• Aleea Faus, Coal Township, cum laude with a degree in speech pathology and audiology.
• Maria Figueroa, Lewisburg, with a pre-medical science certificate.
• Brianna Fulp, Lewisburg, with a degree in educational leadership.
• Brittany Grubb, Winfield, with a degree in nursing.
• Briahna Heintzelman, Mifflinburg, magna cum Laude with a degree in communication studies.
• Andrea Hockenbury, Winfield, with a degree in educational leadership.
• Adrianna Houtz, Mifflinburg, with a degree in exercise science.
• Nina Jacaruso, Winfield, with a degree in business education.
• Nikole Kaleinek, Lewisburg, with a degree in speech-language pathology.
• Kellsie Landis, New Columbia, with a degree in business administration finance.
• Hailee Lannan, Turbotville, with a degree in criminal justice.
• Alicia Laubscher, Milton, with a degree in curriculum and instruction.
• Kali Lincicome, Lewisburg, with a degree in languages and cultures.
• Salina Lucchesi, Milton, with a degree in medical imaging.
• Jenna Lutz, Allenwood, cum laude with a degree in languages and cultures.
• Kelsie Marin, Milton, cum laude with a degree in speech pathology and audiology.
• Mateo Marshall, Allenwood, cum laude with a degree in biology.
• Nicholas McCormack, Watsontown, cum laude with a degree in sociology.
• Allison Moore, Mifflinburg, with a degree in health sciences.
• Megan Newcomer, Turbotville, cum laude with a degree in business administration management.
• Delanie Noll, Lewisburg, with a degree in supply chain management.
• Alaina Pearson, Coal Township, cum laude with a degree in nursing.
• Cailyn Pfleegor, Milton, cum laude with a degree in early childhood.
• Sarah Pletcher, Mifflinburg, with a degree in business administration finance.
• Carson Quinn, Coal Township, with a degree in business administration management.
• Alexa Randall, Watsontown, with a degree in social Work.
• Ania Rawa, Coal Township, cum laude with a degree in speech pathology and audiology.
• Danielle Reed, Coal Township, with a degree in medical imaging.
• Bryce Reichenbachm, Winfield, cum laude with a degree in criminal justice.
• Rachel Ritner, Watsontown, magna cum laude with a degree in nursing.
• Noah Showers, New Columbia, with a degree in business administration management.
• Michelle Steele, Montgomery, cum laude with a degree in business administration information and technology management.
• Patsy VanDyke, Lewisburg, with a degree in instructional technology.
• Caroline Vandivere, Lewisburg, with a degree in English.
• Margaret Wetzel, New Columbia, with a degree in accounting.
• Patrick Wetzel, New Berlin, with a degree in computer science.
• Mason Wu, Lewisburg, cum laude with a degree in computer science.
