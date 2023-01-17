Libertarian candidate left off ballot

Editor’s note: An article which appeared in Saturday’s edition incorrectly stated that Thomas Anderson is on the ballot as a candidate in the 27th Senatorial District special election.
SUNBURY — A Libertarian who thought his name would appear on the ballot in the race to fill a vacant seat in the 27th Senatorial District has indicated he was surprised to learn Friday, Jan. 13, that he is not on the ballot.
The special election to fill the 27th Senatorial District seat vacated by John Gordner is currently slated to feature just two candidates on the ballot — Republican Lynda Schlegel-Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton. The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31. The district covers all of Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Snyder counties, and a portion of Luzerne County.
Thomas Anderson, who had been nominated by the Pennsylvania Libertarian Party as its candidate, said he learned just a few days ago that his name does not appear on the ballot.
“I learned from FOX 56 on Friday when they called and canceled my interview after they spoke to the Department of State and found out I wasn’t on the official mail-in ballots,” Anderson said.
According to Anderson, his nomination was filed before the deadline by Rob Cowburn, chair of the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania.
“Rob Cowburn submitted it personally in Harrisburg and they stamped it as accepted,” he said.
On the Facebook page for his campaign, Anderson posted a photo of what appears to be a nomination certificate from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Elections. The image includes what appears to be a stamp for the time the certificate was received: 4:27 p.m. Dec. 12.
Cowburn could not be reached for comment as of press time.
The last day to file nomination certificates and nomination papers for the special election, per the Department of State website, was Dec. 12.
According to Anderson, the Bureau of Elections rejected his nomination certificate 15 minutes before the final filing deadline.
“They said I was missing my statement of financial interests,” Anderson said. “It was a technicality.”
The Department of State website explains that “all nomination papers must be accompanied by a properly completed candidate’s affidavit and a copy of the Statement of Financial Interests required to be filed with the State Ethics Commission.”
Anderson, who had also run for state representative in the 109th District in the November midterm election, assumed his Statement of Financial Interests were already on file and did not need to be filed again.
Upon learning about his missing paperwork, Anderson said he responded swiftly.
“Within minutes, I filed with the state ethics commission and emailed them a copy,” Anderson said.
However, according to Anderson, his email arrived roughly 15 minutes after the deadline, resulting in him being left off of the special election ballot.
In response, Anderson said he filed a petition for writ of mandamus with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. He was unable to confirm exactly what’s being requested in the writ.
“My understanding from the DOS is he filed a mandamus action with the Commonwealth Court,” said Nathan Savidge, Northumberland County chief clerk and former director of Elections.
According to Savidge, a writ of mandamus is, essentially, an order from one court issued to another subordinate court or government entity.
“We, as a county, have not seen the writ or the court order,” explained Savidge. “We requested it, but we haven’t seen it.”
Current mail-in ballots include only two candidates: Schlegel-Culver and Lawton.
“Counties have already spent money... for mail-in ballots,” said Savidge. “We’ve never sent out ballots and then had another candidate added.”
According to Savidge, it would be an administrative headache to add another candidate to the ballots, particularly because people have already voted.
”It would be a voter nightmare because it would look like we were sending out double ballots,” Savidge said. “Basically, it would be like administering a whole new election.”
It is unclear how the court will respond to Anderson’s writ of mandamus, though a copy of the court filing that Anderson shared shows the court plans to have an answer for him no later than noon today.
While he recognizes there was a technical error in filing his nomination certificate, Anderson also feels he’s been removed from the ballot because he’s running as a Libertarian.
“I think the state has unnecessarily penalized me as a third party. They would not have done this to a Republican or a Democrat,” Anderson said.
The Department of State Bureau of Elections could not be reached for comment Monday as the office was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
