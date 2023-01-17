Libertarian candidate left off ballot

Thomas Anderson

Editor’s note: An article which appeared in Saturday’s edition incorrectly stated that Thomas Anderson is on the ballot as a candidate in the 27th Senatorial District special election.

SUNBURY — A Libertarian who thought his name would appear on the ballot in the race to fill a vacant seat in the 27th Senatorial District has indicated he was surprised to learn Friday, Jan. 13, that he is not on the ballot.

