LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced the successful transition to one, integrated platform for its electronic health record (EHR).
Following more than two years of pre-planning and training, hospital staff implemented the system on Dec. 4.
The first two weeks of transition to Epic were devoted to hands-on use of the new system with trainers brought onboard to assist with the transition using their existing knowledge of the Epic system.
Now that Epic is in place throughout the hospital and its primary and specialty practices, staff continue to become more familiar with the new practices and procedures required to maximize the system. January through March will be devoted to optimizing its use including refining workflows, developing order sets, and adapting procedures to meet the needs of Evangelical specifically.
“The platform takes into consideration all of the facets related to patient care and has placed them into one system that makes seeing all information in one place possible,” said Dale Moyer, vice president of Information Systems at Evangelical. “For our clinical staff this means no longer logging out of one system into another to get all the information they need about the patient. For our patients it means better access to their own information and smoother sharing of vital medical data and test/imaging results with providers outside of the Evangelical system for seamless care experiences.”
The implementation of Epic includes a switch to Epic’s patient portal, MyChart. Patients are able to access their medical records, see lab results, talk to their care team, and request prescription refills, among other functions. Looking ahead, moving to Epic is the next step in making it possible for patients to schedule appointments through MyChart, something that will come in the next phase of implementation.
Patients can sign up for MyChart now, utilizing the MyChart app available on smart devices as well on the computer. For more information, patients are encouraged to visit www.EvanHospital.com/MyChart.
