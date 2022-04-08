LEWISBURG — Personnel actions approved by Union County commissioners at their most recent meeting included new hires and resignations.
Timothy Kratzer was hired for a correction officer training position for 40 hours per week on the request of Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden.
Dana Schneider was hired at 40 hours per week for a correction officer position, also at Shaffer’s request. Jason Carl, part-time correction officer, was hired at a rate of $16.53 per hour.
Savannah Rhoads was hired as Chesapeake Bay specialist at 40 hours per week on the request of Greg Bonsall, Conservation District manager.
Glenda Radel was hired as senior deputy treasurer/tax collector position for 40 hours per week on a request by Treasurer Diane Reigle.
Resignations accepted included Curt Schuster, maintenance department, and Dylan Dannenfelser, children and youth services, both with regret.
Resignations also accepted with regret included Donald B. Ayars III and Richard Hornsberger from the Union County Jail.
Commissioners also approved burial expenses for deceased military veteran Christopher Groninger and for veteran’s’ widows Mary Bryan, Shirley Day and Eva Berger.
An application for a headstone for deceased military veteran Glenn Berger was also approved.
