PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan has confirmed it will continue to waive all deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 treatment.
Members enrolled in Medicare Advantage, fully insured employer group, and individual Affordable Care Act plans will be covered, as will those in self-insured employer group plans that opt in to this coverage.
This policy change will stay in effect through April 20, as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations.
UPMC Health Plan will also continue to waive member cost sharing for in-network telehealth (virtual) visits with a health care provider until April 20, as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations.
