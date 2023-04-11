Middleton's body to return Friday

MILTON — The body of a World War II veteran killed in action is scheduled to return to the Milton area on Friday.
John Bower, who is a cousin of the late Horace Middleton, said the veteran’s body is scheduled to arrive Friday morning at the Harrisburg International Airport.
Middleton, who grew up in Northumberland, was a U.S. Army veteran who served with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), known as Merrill’s Maurders.
He was killed in action July 12, 1944, in Burma. His body wasn’t identified until 2019, through DNA testing.
Middleton, whose body has been in Hawaii, will be buried with family members during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery.
Bower said plans for the transport of Middleton’s body from the Harrisburg airport to Shaw Funeral Home in Milton are still being finalized. However, several fire departments and veterans’ organizations will likely stage tributes along the roadway, in portions of Snyder and Northumberland counties.
According to Bower, two to three World War II jeeps will likely be involved in a procession from the funeral home to the cemetery on April 22.
