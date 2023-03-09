College hosts physics society conference

Lycoming College recently hosted the Society of Physics Students’ (SPS) annual Zone 3 Meeting.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College hosted the Society of Physics Students’ (SPS) annual Zone 3 Meeting Saturday, Feb. 25, welcoming nearly 70 students from 12 different colleges and universities. This meeting functions as a type of mini conference, providing undergraduate students the opportunity to meet and discuss physics with peers and professionals in their fields.

SPS is an organization of professionals and associations in the physics world. Originally founded in 1968, its goal has always been to uplift undergraduate students with a passion for physics, and help them build a network of connections with those that have come before them while developing research and scholarly experience. Zone 3 consists of most of Pennsylvania and the entirety of New Jersey and Delaware. This year’s Zone 3 meeting was organized by student members of Lycoming’s own SPS chapter.

