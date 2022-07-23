“The first thing most people notice about a person is...” That question has been asked many times of many people. From Kindergarten to Seniors. Answers are sometimes serious, sometimes funny. Let me back up and first say the most common question that people really don’t want you to answer is: “How are you?”
Now we’ll progress to my earlier question. First thing people notice is “Appearance.” That takes in a myriad of observations. It could be what we wear, are we tidy? Smile, jewelry, posture, body size, eyes, inappropriate clothing, tattoos, make-up, pretty, handsome, wedding ring. Next is “Body Language and attitude” (mannerisms), behavior. Including handshake and being on time.
Most of our quick observations fall into these categories. Recently, I read that the article of clothing most readily observed are SHOES. Far be it from me to disagree with the fact finders of the world. There are studies for everything. So “shoes” it is, probably from a study. They likely received some fabulous grant to pay for this study. So now we know.
With this “fact” in mind, I have a few “shoe” stories. Growing up I had 3 pair of shoes going at one time. One pair of “church” shoes or other dress up occasion. One pair of school shoes, and an old pair of “barn shoes.” For outdoors in the winter, a pair of galoshes with metal clasps went over the barn shoes at home or school shoes.
When I was 13, I was voted “Queen of Art Club (I was the only girl). I went home with my cousin that night who loaned me a dress and fixed my hair. My aunt took us to the Valentine’s dance. My cousin didn’t have shoes in my size so I had taken my only “good” shoes along to school. They were white and I wouldn’t be getting a spring pair of shoes until Easter. So I polished them black.
The King of Art Club didn’t want to dance with me anyway, so it was not an issue. One boy asked me to dance one time. I had never danced before, and I was all over his feet. My black shoe polish didn’t even get smudged. I have some similar stories, but I’ll control the urge to tell them.
My friend Ron Kelly recently gave me two good true shoe stories. I wrote one last week. Here is the other one:
“Feeling down? Sad? Maybe grouchy? Hurting? I hope this dopey thing I did not too long ago cheers you up. I bought this pair of shoes at the Goodwill store in Harrisburg back in the 1995 time frame. They were covered with something that looked like baby powder. I picked them up, brushed them off a bit, and they were my size, so I bought them for $4. I cleaned them up, gave them a good shine, and WOW! They honestly looked brand new.
“Now skip ahead to 2021. I had been wearing (and polishing) those shoes every time I needed a good looking pair of black shoes. I sing just about every Sunday at our local Nazarene Church if not some other place. I got dressed, put on my Goodwill Specials, and off I went.
“When my time came to sing, I was up by the pulpit. I stepped to the side a bit, then stepped down to the next level. I happened to look down at my shoes and broke out laughing! I could not believe my eyes!!! My shoes did NOT match! I had those shoes for over 25 years and wore them who knows how many times, and had never noticed they did not match. Of course I told the people who laughed with me. It was like a circus for a while, then I sang the song God gave me to sing.”
I saw a picture of these shoes, and they are nearly the same but NOT a matching pair.
It reminds me that we need to be careful to keep from believing an impostor when listening to someone expounding the Word of God. The same is true of things we read, we are to read what is edifying, and what is true and honest. Not everyone is telling God’s truth when they write a book based on the scriptures. Be sure to read the Bible yourself and ask the Holy Spirit to teach you.
Just like Ron’s shoes, it may be close and still not be the truth. Don’t take the easy road to find the truth. Don’t rely on human reasoning, the word of others, or tradition, but do the hard work of studying the Bible and believing what it actually says.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
