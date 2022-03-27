MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will hold its annual Gov. James Pollock Memorial Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Wyding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton.
The program, "The Connections of Water: Learning About Milton's History from Limestone Run," will be presented by Bucknell University Professor Claire Campbell.
The cost to attend will be $25 per person. A check, along with an indication of whether each person will be selecting chicken, pork or lasagna for dinner, should be sent to: Valerie Bieber, 1225 Snyder Road, Milton PA 17847.
