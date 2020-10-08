Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Friday: Suicide attempt/threat, 7:19 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 12:41 p.m., North 10th Street; burglar alarm, 2:50 p.m., James Road, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 2:54 p.m., St. Paul Street; non-injury accident, 4:01 p.m., St. Louis and South Second streets; suspicious circumstance, 5:14 p.m., River Road, East Buffalo Township; drug violation, 5:35 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 7:45 p.m., Hardwoods Drive and North 10th Street; traffic warning, 8:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 11:33 p.m., North Water Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Jeep crashed into a farm implement, which then burst into flames, troopers reported.
The incident took place at 1:29 p.m. Sept. 21 along Timber Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
A 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Jennifer A. Boop, 35, of Millmont, was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck the left rear side of a forage wagon pulled by a New Holland tractor driven by Barry D. Waite, 56, of Beavertown, troopers noted. The Jeep struck the wagon twice and the tractor and Jeep became engulfed in flames. Both drivers were able to exit unharmed, police noted.
Boop will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:03 p.m. Oct. 5 along North Susquehanna Trail at Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Vera S. Weaver, 56, of Lewisburg, was traveling south in a 2008 Ford Focus when it failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a westbound 2013 Kia Soul driven by Shannon D. Juliano, 42, of Irwin. All were belted and no injuries were noted.
Weaver will be cited with failing to stop at a red signal, police noted.
State Police At Stonington Vehicle vs. deer
RUSH TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a Dodge Durango struck a deer in the roadway at 6:33 a.m. Oct. 2 along Elysburg Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Timothy A. Kiefaber, 33, of Shamokin, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango northbound on Route 54 when it struck the deer.
PFA violation
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Bruce Foye, 26, of Sunbury, was charged following an alleged incident at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 2 along Heim Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
The victim was a 26-year-old Sunbury woman.
Assault
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Tracey Adams, 43, of Dalmatia, was arrested and jailed in Northumberland County following an alleged domestic.
The alleged incident took place at 9:31 p.m. Oct. 1 along Adams Road, Lower Mahanoy Township. Victims included a 50-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, all of Dalmatia, police noted.
Harassment
HERNDON — Harold Zulauf, 32, of Herndon, was cited following an alleged incident involving a 25-year-old Herndon man.
Troopers said the incident took place at 1:34 a.m. Oct. 5 along Riverside Lane, Herndon, Northumberland County.
Terroristic threats
KULPMONT — Troopers responded to a reported disturbance between two males, and arrested a 37-year-old Mount Carmel man.
The incident took place between 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 7:15 a.m. Oct. 3 along Chestnut Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County. The victim was reportedly a 33-year-old Kulpmont man.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to an alleged incident between 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Oct. 4 along Snydertown Road, Shamokin Township.
A 72-year-old Danville woman was victimized, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Firearm sale or transfer
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged illegal firearm aquisition.
The alleged incident took place at 3:18 p.m. April 17 at 299 Hooflander Road, Washington Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Troopers from Stonington stopped a 1995 Chevrolet S10 at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 23 along North Market Street, Selinsgrove, for an alleged violation.
During an interview, Clark Bickhart, 57, of Selinsgrove, was found in possession of a controlled substance, troopers reported. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia were filed.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a crash at 6:02 p.m. Sept. 13 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Muncy Valley woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 6 a.m. Oct. 6 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Laura M. Boyles was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rotated. Boyles was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, registration and certificate of title required and issued a warning for restraint systems.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A South Williamsport woman sustained an injury following a one-vehicle crash at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 20 along Middle Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Michael L. Dautlick, 23, of Watkins Glen, N.Y., was traveling east in a 2017 Subaru CTK at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and struck a legally parked vehicle, troopers reported. Passenger Mackenzie C. Finn, 23, of South Williamsport, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Dautlick will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Montoursville man was cited when a 2019 Subaru struck a directional sign along Warrensville Road, then fled the scene, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 9:19 p.m. Oct. 4 along Warrensville Road at Route 973, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Kryshane K. Goas, 24, of Montoursville, was driving the vheicle when his foot got caught under the brake pedal, police noted. The vehicle was unable to stop and struck a directional sign, then fled south along Warrensville Road. Goas will be cited with duty to give information and render aid.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged assault by a 32-year-old Williamsport man of a 35-year-old Palmyra man.
The alleged incident took place at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 13 along Heshbon Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Stalking/harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Brett Hawkins, 37, of Montgomery, allegedly attempted to enter a residence in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 at 252 Montgomery St., Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Damage was done to the property, troopers noted. Hawkins fled the scene and an arrest warrant was obtained, police said. Damage to the door was estimated at $800.
Drug possession
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Brett Hawkins, 37, of Montgomery, was taken into custody on an active warrant and was found in possession of a controlled substance.
The alleged incident took place at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 4 along Routes 15 and 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Hawkins was arraigned and jailed in lieu of bail.
Drug possession
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Montoursville stopped a 2015 Subaru Outback for alleged speeding and a lane violation.
An investigation led to the seizure of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia, it was noted. Darianna Dejesusdeaza, 20, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested and charges are pending.
The incident took place at 5:51 a.m. Sept. 29 along I-80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, troopers arrested Eric Fox, 53, and Noah Watts-Fox, 28, both of Williamsport, for various alleged offenses.
The stop of a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKZ was made at 10:16 p.m. Sept. 18 along River and Hadtner avenues, Loyalsock Township, police noted. Fox was allegedly driving under the influence and Watts-Fox was allegedly found in possession of controlled substances. An unidentified passenger was found to be wanted by Philadelphia police and taken into custody for fleeing and eluding an officer.
Criminal mischief
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Damage to a boat and stolen car keys were reported to state police.
The alleged incident took place between Aug. 30 and Oct. 3 along Mahaffey Hollow Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. Damage to the boat was estimated at $460 and a pair of keys — Ford F150 and Chrysler 300 — valued at $180 were taken.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Eighteen firearms were reportedly taken from the home of a 73-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident occurred between Aug. 1-31 at 3230 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Stolen firearms included 22-caliber rifles, shotguns, a 9mm zip gun, 45-caliber Ruger pistol and more.
Burglary
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported two suspects wearing all black attempted to break into a vacant building at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 26 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
When confronted, the suspects fled on foot. An investigation is ongoing. Any information can be relayed to troopers at 570-368-5700.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the possible theft of a 2001 Western Star truck tractor belonging to a 35-year-old Trout Run man.
The alleged incident took place between June 1 and Sept. 30 from a business parking lot along East Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
