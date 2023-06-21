HARRISBURG — The Marcellus Shale Impact Fee continues to deliver millions to county and local governments across the 23rd Senatorial District, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
“The Impact Fee not only funds critical projects locally, but also a wide variety of important environmental projects in communities throughout the state,” Yaw said. “The natural gas industry has been a great partner in creating new jobs and opportunities in our communities, and today’s announcement is another reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania.”
In the most recent round of funding based on natural gas production in 2022, approximately $278.8 million was distributed statewide, a 19% increase over last year’s funding and the most on record since the program’s inception. Of that, nearly $45 million will be sent back to counties and municipal governments in the 23rd Senatorial District.
The disbursements announced by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) include:
• Union: County distribution: $50,813.91 ($477,931.32 received by the county since 2011).
• Lycoming County distribution: $4.8 million ($47.6 million received by the county since 2011).
• Municipal distribution in Lycoming County: $7.3 million ($72,291,760.56 received by county municipalities since 2011).
