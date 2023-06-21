HARRISBURG — The Marcellus Shale Impact Fee continues to deliver millions to county and local governments across the 23rd Senatorial District, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

“The Impact Fee not only funds critical projects locally, but also a wide variety of important environmental projects in communities throughout the state,” Yaw said. “The natural gas industry has been a great partner in creating new jobs and opportunities in our communities, and today’s announcement is another reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania.”

