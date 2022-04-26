MILTON — Tuesday's meeting of the Milton Area School Board was unusually well attended as members of the community gathered to show support for public comments condemning statements made at a board committee meeting earlier this month.
Lauren Finnerty, a teacher at Milton Area High School, and Sky Franciscus, a Milton School parent, both made comments at the end of the meeting against what they felt were attacks on the sexual orientations of students, teachers and members of the board by an attendee of the committee meeting on April 12.
"When I teach in this public school, my purpose is to educate my students, I'm not concerned with the gender, race or sexual orientation of those I work alongside," said Finnerty.
"This is public education. We are committed to the welfare of all of our students, no matter their gender, race, or sexual orientation. Any educator knows that before students can learn, they need to feel safe."
Finnerty added that a diverse staff was key to helping ensure that students feel supported and respected.
She concluded by telling the board, "Please do not allow those with a hateful agenda to threaten our job of fostering the students of the district."
Franciscus told members, "As a board, your responsibility is the safety and security of all students within your care, to protect students from the homophobia and the transphobia that was expressed a the last school board meeting."
"I would like to call your attention, and all of our attention, to show how we can show RESPECT," Franciscus said, gesturing at a school banner emblazoned with the word.
"By remembering that we are here to encourage others, to help set others up for success, to encourage participation by affirming students...to take responsibility for actions and inactions that harm students for being just who they are."
"It's a great show of support and it's great to see you all coming together," said Board Member Alvin Weaver. "And yeah, that safety is important, it's important to all of us."
The board took a 15-minute executive session halfway through the meeting to discuss personnel committee matters.
Upon returning the board voted unanimously to approve the personnel committee agenda items, including the approval of the job description for a Fitness, Health & Wellness Center Manager/Supervisor, which would be a full-time position.
There had been a presentation and some discussion among the board at the committee meeting on April 12 about whether the new facilities would require a part-time or full-time supervisor.
Superintendent Elena Keegan highlighted the 2022 Pennsylvania State of Education report, which focuses on the impact of the pandemic on schools. She said the report could be made available on the the school's website should the public want to view it.
The board voted to approve the following:
• The resignation of Jennifer Oiler, special education supervisor, effective April 15, 2022.
• The resignation of Katelyn Shaughnessy, special education teacher at Baugher Elementary, effective May 13, 2022.
• The hiring of William Bomboy, district-wide custodian, at $13.50 per hour, effective April 27, 2022.
• The hiring of Amber Rivera, part-time food service employee, at $13 per hour, effective April 27, 2022.
• The hiring of Perry Weaver, district-wide custodian, at $16.49 per hour, effect April 17, 2022.
•The Memorandum of Agreement between the Milton Area School District and Milton Area Education Association.
The meeting concluded with an executive session.
For the month of April, Dale-Curtis Mitchell was named Rotary Student of the Month and Olivia Weaver was named Outstanding Senior. For the month of May, Quadir Herbert was named Rotary Student of the Month and Abby Snyder was named Outstanding Senior.
Laura Michael, paraprofessional at Baugher Elementary, was named this month's Panther Pride Award winner.
The April Citizen of the Month, Abella Runkle, a third grader at Baugher Elementary, led the pledge of allegiance at the start of the meeting.
