LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during March from his home in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• March 1, 46, 28, .71
• March 2, 37, 19, 0
• March 3, 57, 21, 0
• March 4, 41, 28, 0
• March 5, 38, 19, 0
• March 6, 35, 28, flurries
• March 7, 43, 22, 1/2 inch of snow
• March 8, 50, 14, 0
• March 9, 66, 27, 0
• March 10, 68, 28, 0
• March 11, 76, 46, 0
• March 12, 65, 46, .13
• March 13, 54, 27, 0
• March 14, 57, 32, 0
• March 15, 41, 17, 0
• March 16, 40, 28, 0
• March 17, 47, 35, dusting of snow
• March 18, 46, 40, .13
• March 19, 44, 29, 1.01
• March 20, 64, 22, 0
• March 21, 71, 25, 0
• March 22, 71, 27, 0
• March 23, 70, 29, 0
• March 24, 57, 48, .09
• March 25, 69, 53, .35
• March 26, 74, 50, 0
• March 27, 72, 42, 0
• March 28, 59, 44, .14
• March 29, 55, 40, .20
• March 30, 72, 27, 0
• March 30, 56, 42, 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.