WILLIAMSPORT — With work still to be done to understand the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, a Lycoming professor is making it the focal point of a new course available to students in the fall semester.
“Viruses, Pandemics, and Society,” taught by Dr. Mary Morrison, assistant professor of biology at Lycoming College, aims to help students understand what can be expected after a pandemic by studying pandemic events throughout history and how pathogens have influenced the structures of society.
Students will learn about historic viruses, ranging from the plague, smallpox, influenza, cholera and polio to HIV, Ebola, SARS, Zika and COVID-19. Course material will cover the fundamentals of virology, immunity and vaccine development and the sociopolitical impacts which often arise after a pandemic.
Among them, targeting a specific group for persecution.
