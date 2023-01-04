Packwood auctions continue

Dawn Getgen, of Selinsgrove, looks over an unusual purse at the Packwood House in Lewisburg, during a December auction preview.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — Items from the collection of the former Packwood House Museum continue to be auctioned off, with several auctions to be held into the spring.

The next auction of museum items is slated for Thursday, Jan. 19, at Pook and Pook Auctioneers and Appraisers, 463 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Online bidding can be done through PookLive, Bidsquare.com or Invaluble.com.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.