WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Raymond Howard, 45, of Philadelphia, was convicted Monday, Oct. 26, after a five-day jury trial before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, on drug trafficking charges.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the jury deliberated approximately one hour and found that from October 2016 to July 2017, in Lycoming County, Howard engaged in a conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a mixture of heroin and carfentanil.
During a three-day period in June 2017, there were a rash of drug overdoses in Williamsport. At the time, UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport and Wellsboro reported treating 51 such cases within a 48-hour period.
The trial team offered evidence that Howard and his alleged co-conspirators — Wayne Davidson, Markeese Askew and Nathan Crowder — used cell phones to arrange for the distribution of a mixture of heroin and carfentanil that resulted in number of overdoses from June 28 through July 7.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Howard’s three coconspirators all pleaded guilty earlier in October and face minimum sentences of 11 years’ imprisonment.
In total, Howard and the three co-conspirators were charged with delivering a mixture of heroin and carfentanil that resulted in serious bodily injury to eight individuals.
The case was investigated by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Montoursville Police Department, Old Lycoming Township Police Department, South Williamsport Police Department, Williamsport Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin and Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.
A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
Howard faces 30 years to life imprisonment, a term of supervised release and a fine.
