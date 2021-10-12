LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors authorized Solicitor Pete Matson Monday evening to draft a document indicating the township intended to vacate a portion of Harrison Avenue.
A public hearing on the ordinance vacating Harrison Avenue south of Jefferson Avenue would be held during the EBT work session, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at the EBT Municipal Building.
Matson was also instructed to alert owners of property adjacent to properties owned by the Baylor trust of the township’s intention.
Ownership of the thoroughfare was unclear during discussion between supervisors, Matson, property owner Todd Vonderheid and attorney Jeff Crossland. The area was part of a 1968 subdivision and the roadway was purportedly created by a neighbor in 2003 as a private drive.
The issue was discovered during a title search on behalf of Vonderheid for a property improvement. The project would have been impractical or unfeasible if wider setbacks required along a public street were in effect.
Elsewhere, William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) Chief Jamie Blount asked supervisors to consider drafting an ordinance to authorize the fire company to conduct “pre-incident” inspections of commercial structures.
Blount stressed that Fire and Life Safety inspections would let the fire service create floor plans, understand where exits are, inform emergency personnel of the the status of utilities and collect other information. The business owner or property owner would pay a fee based on square-footage, with an estimate of about $50 for a 2,000 square-foot area.
Blount said the nationally known program may permit a reduction in insurance costs. He added that the program was not going to be the kind which would force business owners to install sprinkler systems, for example, unless required after a major renovation.
Blount added that he made the same request to Lewisburg, a partner in the WCEC, but was unsure how much progress the borough had made. Adoption of a borough ordinance was not likely until some point in 2022.
Sample ordinances were offered to the EBT solicitor.
