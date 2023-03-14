State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Three injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 1:22 p.m. March 11 at the intersection of Routes 54 and 254, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Penny Betz, 41, of Bloomsburg, was traveling east on Route 254, drove through a red light and struck a 2021 Toyota Rav4 being driven northbound on Route 254 by Douglas Keener, 66, of Watsontown.
Keener and passengers Kimberly Keener, 44, of Watsontown, sustained suspected minor injuries. Troopers said Betz sustained injuries of unknown severity, and was cited with traffic control signals.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:27 p.m. March 10 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 4, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Mazda CX-5 driven by Courtney Breon struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Assault
UNION TOWNSHIP — Three people were taken into custody after a state trooper was allegedly assaulted after being called to assist Children and Youth Services in an incident which occurred at 12;56 a.m. March 9 at 20 Maze Lane, Union Township, Union County
According to a media release, Tpr. Joseph Yedolsky, 26, of Milton, was punched multiple times in the head by Zedekiah Miller, 21, of Winfield, as he attempted to assist children and youth in serving a court order. Desiree Miller, 43, of Winfield, and Keziah Miller, 19, of Milton, were also charged after allegedly resisting arrest during the incident.
State Police at Montoursville Fatal crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Jersey Shore man died upon sustaining a medical emergency and crashing a vehicle he was operating at 8:53 p.m. March 7 along Route 54, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Subaru Baja driven by Ronald Chilsson went off the roadway and struck multiple guide rails, and a mesh fence. Troopers said Chilsson suffered a fatal medical episode immediately prior to the crash.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Randall L. Horning, 20, Lewisburg, to Regina H. Horning, 20, Mifflinburg
• Zachariah Z. Hoover, 22, Lewisburg, to Cheryl R. Martin, 20, Lewisburg
• Derail D. Davis, 24, Lewisburg, to Morgan L. Wenrich, 20, Lewisburg
Divorces
• Joellyn M. Zimmerman — Kevin G. Zimmerman, married 35 years
• Tina J. Roup — John F. Lower, married 4 years
Deed Transfers
• Jason H. Miran, Margaret J. Miran, to Maxwell L. Frankel, Ashley E. Frankel, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Dietrich Gravenstein, J. Deeann Gravenstein, Jane Deeann Gravenstein, to Christina Pittiglio Coolidge, Peter W. Coolidge, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• 611 St. Catherine St. L.P., Rock Creek Capital L.L.C. Partner, Six Eleven Saint Catherine Street L.P., to Market St. Investment Corp. Inc., property in Lewisburg Borough, $290,000
• Paula L. Shaw, John H. Shaw IV, Megan E. Linder, to Paula L. Shaw, Megan E. Linder, Linder Family Trust, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Marlyn L. Heimbach Estate, Tena M. Lobos Administratrix, Terry Heimbach Administrator, to Tena M. Lobos, Terry G. Heimbach, Marlyn L. Heimbach Jr., Kenneth A. Heimbach, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Tina K. Morris, to Tina K. Morris Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Kathryn E. Morris Trustee, Andrew D. Morris Trustee, Tina K. Morris Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• John M. Horning, Martha O. Horning, to Neil A. Zimmerman, Malinda S. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Eric L. Tice, Crystal D. Tice, to Eric L. Tice, Crystal D. Tice, Randy L. Tice, Carol S. Tice, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Linus L. Yoder, Michelle J. Yoder, to Linus L. Yoder, Michelle J, Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Richard C. Thomas, Corissa E. Thomas, to Rebecca Lynn Dellanoce, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter III, Drew R. Webster, Amy L. Weiser, to Lahr Real Estate Investments, property in Kelly Township, $125,000
• Maxwell Frankel, Ashley E. Frankel, Glenda Young, to Melvin L. Eby III, Eliza, J. Eby, property in Kelly Township, $278,000
• Curtis R. Zellers, Kimberly A. Zellers, Kimberly A. Carr, to Curtis R. Zellers, Kimberly A. Zellers, property in White Deer Township, $1
• William R. Neitz, William R. Neitz Jr., Morita J. Hauck, Morita H. Neitz, to Jon P. Sollenberger, property in Kelly Township, $1
