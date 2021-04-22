State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers stopped a 2003 BMW and found the driver to be under the influence, it was reported.
The stop occurred at 10:43 p.m. March 8 along North Susquehanna Trail and Kessler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. Gordon Britton, 25, of Winfield, was allegedly found to be under the influence.
DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old Winfield man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly backed his vehicle into another vehicle at a red light, then fled.
The alleged incident took place at 6:43 p.m. March 27 at 2192 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Ronald Keefer was contacted by troopers and was taken into custody. Charges were filed, police reported.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of child abuse.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:50 p.m. April 16 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, and involves a 14-year-old Beaver Springs girl.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Troopers reportedly responded to a report of two people slumped over in a vehicle at 6:11 a.m. April 20 along Eighth Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
William Hartman, 32, and Cassie Barge, 32, both of Selinsgrove, were allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription medication not prescribed to Barge.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP —A 38-year-old Selinsgrove man reported he used Cash App to purchase four Milwaukee batteries, which he never received.
Troopers said the incident toook place at 9:02 p.m. April 10 along Minton Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County. The batteries were valued at $280.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A Leck Hill man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he crashed and rolled his vehicle at 5:32 p.m. April 12 along Schwaben Creek Road, east of Cider Press Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
James R. Burns Jr., 24, was allegedly traveling west in a 1998 Subaru Forester when it crossed into the eastbound lane, struck an embankment and rolled. Burns allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was not belted and sustained a minor injury, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville Bomb threat
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A bomb threat was made at Hampton Inn & Suites, 66 Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, troopers reported.
The phone threat was made around 4:30 p.m. April 21. Troopers said the inn and suites and all other businesses and residences in the area were evacuated as state police incendiary device K9 responded. Nothing was found and guests were allowed back into their rooms around 9 p.m. There is no threat to the public, troopers noted.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 28-year-old Hughesville man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle was stopped by troopers for an alleged expired registration.
Troopers said a 2020 Subaru Legacy was stopped at 1:51 a.m. April 17 along Vine Avenue and Park Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:44 p.m. April 20 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Emily P. Forsburg, 22, of Williamsport, was turning left from a parking lot onto East Third Street when it was struck by an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Mackenzie L. Clark, 22, of Liberty. Both drivers were belted.
Forsburg will be cited with required position and method of turning.
1-vehicle crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 3:53 p.m. April 20 along Route 184, west of Birch Lane, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Roy J. Miller, 64, of Bristol, was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox and utility pole. Miller and a passenger were belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 10:11 p.m. April 10 along Route 14 at Lower Grays Run Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Super driven by Daniel M. Calaman, 21, of Towanda, was traveling south when Calaman fell asleep and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole. Calaman was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly committed fraud by obtaining unemployment benefits in the name of a 55-year-old Allenwood man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 along Leisure Acres Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. Someone allegedly obtained $14,522 in unemployment benefits through fraudulent means, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from motor vehicle
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone took approximately $83 from the vehicle of a Montgomery woman, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. April 18 at 888 Ridge Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said the money was taken from a 2011 Ford Explorer and belonged to Trisha Berry, 45, of Montgomery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft from motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A pair of Rayban sunglasses valued at $200 were taken from the lobby of Mr. Tire, 1950 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The sunglasses belonged to Isaiah Mills, 33, of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station man was charged after he allegedly deposited multiple bags of garbage in the 4100 block of Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. April 10. James Rooker, 21, was cited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.