BLOOMSBURG — A state inmate has been charged with a felony count of intimidation of witness and misdemeanor counts related to threats against public officials in Columbia County.
State Police at Bloomsburg charged Shane Michael Bankes, 28, of SCI Albion, with intimidation of witness, four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, two misdemeanor counts of harassment and four summary counts of harassment stemming from allegations between June 22 and Oct. 23 at the Columbia County Courthouse, 35 W. Main St., Bloomsburg, and the Scott Township Police Department, 2697 Columbia Blvd., Scott Township.
Bankes, while jailed at SCI Coal Township, Northumberland County, allegedly wrote threatening letters on multiple occasions to a county judge and a police officer. State police noted that President Judge Thomas James Jr., 71, was among the victims. Also listed as victims were Sgts. Michael Joseph Grassley, 48, and Jacob Michael Grassley, 23, both of the Scott Township Police Department, and a 17-year-old boy.
Bankes is jailed at SCI-Albion on separate charges, troopers noted.
