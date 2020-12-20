WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming County has assisted 252 local entities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has allocated all of its $10.2 million COVID funds. The grant program is closed.
The county had received a $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
The following is how the funds were spent: $3 million to 11 school districts; $1.5 million to 48 nonprofits; $1.6 million to 176 businesses; $1.5 million for county expenditures; $231,268 to three alternative learning centers $207,407 to five fire/EMS companies; $145,538 to nine municipal entities.
The $1.9 million remainder of the funds will be used for county government COVID-related expenditures.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) assisted the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.
