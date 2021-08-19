MONTGOMERY — Katie King, of Cogan Station, will present The Amazing Amish during a program to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
King grew up as a member of an Amish family near Elimsport, and will describe differing beliefs and practices of various Amish and Mennonite sects.
