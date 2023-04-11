LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township is moving ahead with plans for the Turtle Creek Park project.
During a Monday night meeting of the East Buffalo Township supervisors, phase one of the Turtle Creek Park project— at a cost of $290,460 — was approved. Along with that approval, supervisors gave the go-ahead to apply for grants from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The first phase of the project will include the removal and planting of trees along Furnace Road. It also covers landscaping, a gazebo, an ADA parking lot, signage and fencing.
The supervisors also approved the design and installation of a sign on wooden posts — being created by Middlecreek Signs at a cost of $4,099 — to be placed at the entrance to the park.
Supervisors were also addressed by a group of Bucknell Environmental Studies students who studied the Turtle Creek Park area and defined trail mapping and signage as well as key drainage areas.
The students used GPS mapping to determine where trails will be located in the park, the existing trails that are already on the property, and ones that need defining.
The group also plans on doing tree plantings during April, at the park.
Also discussed at the meeting, a proposed animal ordinance that would address feral cats and chickens in the municipality.
The proposed ordinance would allow for a trap, spay, neuter and release program. Discussion hinged on the humane trapping of the animals by using live box traps instead of steel leg-hold traps set in accordance to state law.
President of Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance Sarah Kline and volunteer Carolyn Daniloff were in attendance and spoke in favor of the ordinance.
“I’m hoping the ordinance will turn the faucet down on the feral cat problem in the township,” said Kline. “If this program would have been started four or five years ago, we wouldn’t have the problem we have now. As it stands, it may take four to five years to see the results of the trap, spay, neuter and release program.”
Kline said her organization would be able to help facilitate the ordinance if contacted by residents through the website www.cherishedcats.org.
The supervisors also discussed the issue of residents having chickens on their property. That issue was referred to the planning and zoning commission to consider what residential areas would or would not be allowed to have chickens.
The supervisors hope to have the animal ordinance ready for final adoption at their meeting.
The supervisors approved Public Works Director Steven Mohr to place out for bids for a new pneumatic forklift.
Township Manager Joelene Helwig said the former forklift, a 1986 Yale, had a mechanical failure. The township has been renting a lift from West Branch Rental. Helwig said they have been pricing lifts, and they range from $15,000 to $30,000.
The township recently purchased an electronic speed monitor, and supervisor Chair Char Gray said speeds of up to 70 mph were recorded on the device.
Township officials are looking to paint “Slow”, and “25 MPH” signs on the roadway.
“This has been a chronic problem,” Gray said. “I would like to have motorists only going 25 mph. The road painting isn’t going to solve the problem.”
Gray will be contacting PennDOT with the latest findings of the electronic speed monitor in hopes that PennDOT can set guidelines for possible speed bump placement on Stein Lane.
Gray also made note that the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is looking for lifeguards for the Lewisburg Community Pool at the St. Mary’s Street Park this summer. Those interested would have their lifeguarding class expenses reimbursed. She also said sign-ups for summer camps are also being accepted at this time.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.