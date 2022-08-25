MILTON — Two additional school resource officers were approved Wednesday evening by Milton Borough Council.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer noted the two would join Mark Evans and Dennis Derr, Milton officers currently serving in schools. He added that the action of council gave the department permission to move forward with the assignments.
Dr. John Bickhart, Milton Area School District superintendent, stated that district students will be safer thanks to the action of council.
Meantime, enforcement of a ban on parking along Broadway started at midnight.
Signage was already in place as a warning after the June decision to prohibit parking from the Norfolk Southern rail tracks to the borough line.
In view of the prohibition, permission for the two handicapped parking spots on Broadway was rescinded.
No decision was made on a handicapped parking application for 120 Broadway. A spot along Rose Street could be considered as an alternative.
Response to a Monday morning fire drew praise from Mayor Tom Aber and Jamie Walker, council president. The house fire at 123 Myrtle St. sent three people to area hospitals with injuries.
Fire crews were commended for their work as were Milton police and law enforcement from surrounding communities. The investigation into the fire’s cause was still open as of Wednesday evening.
John Pfeil, council member, noted that about 400 responses to a survey about use of the Milton Community Pool have been returned.
The facility in Brown Avenue Park did not open for the 2022 season amid the need for extensive repairs.
Pfeil said some of the responses were from borough residents while others were not. Printed surveys were still available at downtown businesses.
Rob Jones was named to the council vacancy board, which will consider filling an existing vacancy in Ward 4.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
