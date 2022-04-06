LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners announced Tuesday that an agreement in principle has been reached to sell the last available portion of land in the Great Stream Commons industrial park.
The nearly $1.4 million agreement, with Patton Industrial Development LLC, will transfer 45 acres in Gregg Township, Union County, to the company known for industrial logistics or strategic warehousing. As in previous sales of acreage at the industrial park, a preliminary agreement was announced before the final closing date.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County Planning director, said the developer will do its “due diligence,” fulfill necessary requirements and provide other details before closure. He said the process would likely take three or four months before the sale is officially in the books.
“There is no (available land) for industrial development,” McLaughlin added, during the meeting. “There is still some land available along the river in the flood plain that is required as open space in township regulations.”
Great Stream Commons, an industrial area of more than 600 acres, was acquired for $12 million in 1991 by a county entity formed to thwart a plan to build a hazardous waste incinerator.
Target Corp. purchased some of the park for a proposed distribution center, but scuttled the plan after the 2009 stock market decline. The Target property was later sold to JM Industrial Realty.
Union County later acquired the remainder of Great Stream Commons after the entity which initially led marketing efforts had financial troubles. A debt service tax was imposed to pay off bonds.
But McLaughlin said the debt service tax of 0.5 mills would be eliminated in the 2023 budget. He said enough acreage has been sold to justify its removal whether or not the most recent agreement is finalized.
McLaughlin noted the price per acre at the park has varied according to location and utilities available.
“The northern end had less infrastructure so the per acre price was less,” he said. “On the southern end, we sold some for as high as ($47,000) per acre.”
McLaughlin speculated that how the property is developed could be interesting. He said Patton has occasionally built structures on behalf of other organizations for other purposes.
Commissioner Preston Boop noted lot prices were sometimes dependent upon how much earth needed to be moved for development.
An agreement was announced to return the polling site for Lewisburg Ward 3 to Larison Hall, a Bucknell University building within the borough limits.
A temporary site at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts was criticized several months ago for being outside of both the precinct and the borough itself. Walking to the location via a hilly route was also called problematic for seniors.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration, recommended the return to Larison Hall off St. George Street. He said Bucknell University offered the Weis Center because Larison Hall was seeing other uses under the constraints of COVID-19.
Katherman added that Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and the Greenspace Center were approached but not available. The new CommUnity Zone/Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) on Market Street was also considered.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert offered to clear some parking spaces downtown near the LDP site. But Katherman had some concerns because the downtown site was also out of the precinct.
Ward 3 Representative Debra Sulai, also Lewisburg Borough Council president and judge of elections, said sharing a space in the Weis Center with East Buffalo Township District 4 was impractical.
“We were under the part of the building that had no light,” Sulai told the Election Board. “It was not adequate for voting. In the morning and in the evening we were sitting in the dark. You can’t see your materials.”
Sulai noted that borough council chambers could have been made available, but she said it might not have been big enough.
Commissioners approved the change for Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, and future elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.