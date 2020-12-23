More than a gift

SUNBURY — "A dog is a lifetime commitment."
Those words, by Mostly Mutts founder Cheryl Hill, are especially important to remember during the holiday season as individuals consider gifting their family members with a dog.
"(A dog) needs to be part of your life," Hill said.
Typically, Hill said her rescue organization doesn't even make dogs available for adoption during the holiday season.
"We don't usually adopt our dogs (out) from the second week of December until two weeks after Christmas," she said. "It's only for the dogs (well being)."
Hill advises anyone thinking of adopting a canine to wait until after the holidays to do so.
"Give (your family members) a picture (for Christmas) of the dog you're going to adopt," she advised. "That way, it's not all the excitement of Christmas, and then they turn their attention to other gifts.
"A dog needs to be part of your family."
Hill said some who adopt a dog for the holidays don't think about the breed they are taking in.
Once, she said a family she was aware of left a new dog unattended over the holidays, and the dog knocked down the family's Christmas tree.
Currently, about 60 canines are cared for at the Mostly Mutts shelter near Sunbury.
"A lot of what we get are stray dogs, who we try to return to their owners," Hill noted.
If a dog is determined to be abandoned, Hill said the organization takes care of its veterinary bills before placing it available for adoption.
She noted that the dogs at the shelter will be treated very well on Christmas.
Traditionally, Hill said the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury has held a Santa Paws event. Each holiday season, the library displays photos of canines at the shelter, with community members given the opportunity to drop off Christmas gifts for each dog.
While Santa Paws was not able to be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill said individuals still provided for the canines.
"Every dog here will get something for Christmas," she said. "We have treats, toys."
While volunteers are a vital component of Mostly Mutts, Hill noted that some who give their time to the organization especially enjoy doing so on Dec. 25 each year.
"I have volunteers who come out only on Christmas because they like to pass out the toys," she said.
For more information on Mostly Mutts, visit mostlymuttsonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.