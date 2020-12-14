PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan and Postindustrial recently launched the “Good Health, Better World” podcast series that focuses on “social determinants of health” and builds upon the community-based health initiatives launched by the UPMC Center for Social Impact.
Hosted by Ellen Beckjord, PhD, the eight-episode series convenes conversations with community leaders, government stakeholders, and health care experts on the relationship between social and environmental factors and health, especially in light of how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated issues of health disparities and equity.
Each podcast will focus on one broad topic, and community and policy solutions either underway or needed to address challenges and gaps in each area.
The first episode, “Improving Health as a Community,” is available now on the “Good Health, Better World” podcast page, which also provides additional resources on each episode’s topics and guests. Future episodes will be released weekly and will be available on the podcast site.
