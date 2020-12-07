LEWISBURG – Make it a spaghetti night with the library’s limited-edition marinara sauce "Great Expectations, A Novel Marinara!"
Jars are available for $10 each, three jars for $25 or purchase a whole case (12 jars) for $90. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Public Library for Union County.
Jars can be purchased at the library in Lewisburg or at one of the following locations:
Ard’s Farm – 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg
Black Dog Jewelers – 437 Market St., Lewisburg
Cathy’s Katherman’s Hair Gallery – 516 Market St., Lewisburg
Coldwell Banker Penn One – 331 Market St., Lewisburg
The Mercantile – 319 Market St., Lewisburg
Purity Candy – 422 Market St., Lewisburg and 18047 US-15, Allenwood, PA 17810
The sale runs through Dec. 15. The sauce was donated by River Run Foods in Northumberland.
The library is also holding a Merry Moolah raffle for the chance to win $1,000 cash. Tickets may be purchased at the library with a donation of $10. The winner will be announced December 15. Only 500 tickets are being sold.
Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.
For more information visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.
