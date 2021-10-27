BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby will host a virtual book club with atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The event is free and open to the public.
Hayhoe will discuss her new book "Saving Us, A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World." The Chief Scientist for the Nature Conservatory, Hayhoe is a Paul Whitfield Horn distinguished professor, political science endowed chair in public policy and law and associate in the Public Health program for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech University, and principal investigator for the Department of the Interior's South-Central Climate Adaptation Science Center and National Science Foundation's Global Infrastructure Climate Network.
The program will be available online at http://bloomu.meritpages.com/news/Citizens-Climate-Lobby-to-Host-Virtual-Book-Club-with-Renowned-Atmospheric-Scientist/22820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.