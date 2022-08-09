LEWISBURG — Registration is now open for the 11th annual LAHS Alumni Weekend, to be held Sept. 23-24 for alumni, family, and friends of the Lewisburg Area School District.
“We’re excited to return to our original format this year with multiple activities taking place throughout the weekend," said Shelly Sholley, LAHS Alumni Weekend chair. “Last year we made our excellent soccer team the focus and partnered the Tailgate Party with a soccer game, but this year, we’re making our return to Christy Mathewson Stadium to cheer on the Green Dragon Football team. Events will include the ever-popular Fire Breathing Dragon Tailgate Pit prior to the football game, post-game celebration with a dance party, The Fabulous Spastics Band Party at Bull Run Tap House, a historic walk through Lewisburg, wine tasting at Fero Vineyards, a cocktail reception and more."
