BUCKHORN — Geisinger is establishing a comprehensive primary care facility in its former Buckhorn Office Building at 240 Mall Blvd., Buckhorn.
The location, which formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home, is scheduled to open in February and will consolidate three existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road in Bloomsburg. This care model will also provide space for additional doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, a 65 Forward, ConvenientCare, laboratory testing, imaging and a retail pharmacy.
