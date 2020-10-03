WELLSBORO - Waves of fall colors are flowing south over the next week or so, transforming Pennsylvania's forests and hillsides into collages of reds, oranges, yellows and browns, and attracting leaf peepers from across the state and region.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) credits Pa.'s fall foliage season with attracting over 200 million travelers and injecting some $40-plus-billion into the state's economy.
The numbers are impressive, but numbers pale in comparison to the eye-popping color and shear splendor of the state's colorful forests throughout northern and central parts of the commonwealth this time of the year.
DCNR Botanist Chris Firestone said state forests and state parks are popular places to see the fall colors, and many places have already seen the colors start to change. This week will likely produce peak colors along the northern tier while next week will likely produce peak colors throughout Central Pa.
"It's always tough (to predict peak times) due to weather conditions, but we typically see peak colors the first week of October, around Oct. 4-10 (in the northern tier)," said Firestone. "Wellsboro is a popular destination for leaf peepers. They are set up for tourists, have places to stay, shopping, places to eat."
No matter where you live in Central Pa., you are near an area that draws fall foliage fans each and every year. State parks in the area – Worlds End, Shikellamy, Ricketts Glen, RB Winter — and state forests — Weiser, Loyalsock Tiadaghton, Tioga — boast vistas and areas to view the splashes of color.
“With 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, Pennsylvanians truly are blessed with an abundance of prime fall-foliage viewing areas,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn.
Fall foliage reports can be found online on the DCNR website and will be updated every Thursday. Visitors can get suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.
Firestone explained what happens when the leaves turn from green to vibrant reds, yellows, oranges and browns.
"There are triggers," she said. "Colder temperatures are triggering plants to stop making their own food and they’re not using their chlorophyl anymore. Chlorophyl gives them their colors. The colors masked by chlorophyl — the yellows, oranges — show through."
Each species of tree will have a different color, explained Firestone.
"Ssugar maples are going to show the most red colors, anthracyane, and ash, ash are the yellows," said Firestone. "The interesting thing is the oaks are going to be much later in the season."
Early colors, she said, are produced by the sugar maples, ash and birch while the oak's more subtle colors — oranges and browns — come later in the season.
"It's interesting," she noted. "The trees changing early are the first to have leaves in the spring."
Along Route 6, which runs east-west, the northern side of the roadway may have one color, while the south will have another.
"That will determine what trees grow on one side," said Firestone. "One may be brilliant fall colors and another side will still be green."
The rainfall, or lack of rainfall, probably won't impact this season's colors too much, according to Firestone. Areas east and south have seen more rain so colors in the area of the Poconos may be a bit more vibrant, noted Firestone.
Fall also provides other explosions of color, and for botanists like Firestone, it just adds to an already enjoyable season.
"The asters and goldenrods add a lot to the fall color," she said. "The blues and whites of the asters and the yellow of the goldenrods — pretty colorful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.