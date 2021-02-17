WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a White Deer man with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment after he fled on foot after an attempted vehicle stop.
Justin Michael Kennedy, 44, of 135 White Deer Ave., White Deer, was charged by Tpr. Tyler Arbogast of State Police at Milton. The alleged incident occurred at 10:58 a.m. Feb. 5 along Old Route 15, north of Highland Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Arbogast said an attempt was made to stop a vehicle due to non-functioning registration lights. Kennedy allegedly fled on foot from the passenger side of the vehicle and did not obey verbal commands from Arbogast to stop. Kennedy allegedly fled up a steep snow bank, and when grabbed by Arbogast, both men fell about 20 feet into a thick brushy area.
Kennedy was eventually taken into custody and was later determined to have an active warrant for fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer out of Lycoming County, according to troopers.
A preliminary hearing has been continued to a date to be determined.
