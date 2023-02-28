Schlegel-Culver takes oath as state senator

HARRISBURG — Lynda Schlegel-Culver on Tuesday afternoon took the oath of office to step into the 27th Senatorial District seat vacated by the December resignation of John Gordner.
“It is an honor to serve in the state Senate and represent the people in our district,” said Schlegel-Culver, who won a special election on Jan. 31 to fill the vacancy.
“When I travel to Harrisburg, I take the values and the priorities of the people in the 27th District with me,” Schlegel-Culver said. “I try to bring the commonsense approach that works in our district and apply it to the issues facing our commonwealth.”
Schlegel-Culver’s arrival gives Senate Republicans a 28-22 seat majority.
Prior to joining the Senate, Culver was elected to serve seven terms in the state House representing the people in the 108th District. She was elected to that position after serving for more than 20 years as the staff leader in the office of former state Rep. Merle Phillips (R-108).
She resigned from her House seat prior to taking the oath of office to become a state senator.
“Public service isn’t just what I do. It’s a part of who I am,” Schlegel-Culver said. “I feel blessed to live in our area and enjoy serving the people in our district. I will work hard to make our communities and our commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
She will serve the remainder of the term in office started by Gordner. Her Senate term will last until the end of November 2024.
The 27th District includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, and part of Luzerne County.
A special election to fill Schlegel-Culver's House seat will be scheduled. A roundtable discussion for Republican candidates interested in filling the seat has been scheduled for Thursday evening in Danville.
Schlgel-Culver's former 108th District offices will remain open at least until her former House seat is filled.
The Sunbury office, located at 300 Washington Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; the Milton office at 2 Filbert St. will continue to be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and the office in the Montour County Administration Building, 435 E. Front St., Danville will still be open 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays.
“I’m fortunate in that the senatorial district I’ll be serving includes all of the municipalities I represented in the House,” Schlegel-Culver added. “I’m looking forward to my new role serving in the state Senate and still keeping in touch with my constituents, both new and old.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.