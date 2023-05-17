SUNBURY — Votes were cast Tuesday for candidates attempting to win their party’s nomination to appear on the ballot in the November election.
In the race for Warrior Run Area School District school board, the following votes were cast:
• Region 1 Republican: Tamara Hoffman, 214 votes; Miranda Bailey, 241 votes; write-in votes, 2.
• Region 1 Democrat: Tamara Hoffman, 128 votes; write-in votes, 1.
• Region 2 Republican: Doug Whitmoyer, 186 votes; Jennifer Rempe, 274 votes; write-in votes, 3.
• Region 2 Democrat: Jennifer Rempe, 61 votes; write-in votes, 33.
In Region 3, there are two open seats.
• Region 3 Republican: Linda Shupp, 367 votes; Lisa Miller, 322; Aaron Milheim, 388; write-in votes, 29.
• Region 3 Democrat: Linda Shupp, 153 votes; Lisa Miller, 72 votes; Aaron Milheim, 28 votes; write-in votes, 24.
In the race for Milton Area School District school board, the following votes were cast:
• Region 1 Republican: Joel Harris, 295 votes; write-in votes, 9.
In Region 2, there are two open seats.
• Region 2 Republican: Christine Rantz, 242 votes; Anthony Beachel, 168 votes; Jason Radel, 79 votes; Lara Dick, 168 votes; Amy Waldron, 207 votes; write-in votes, 4.
• Region 2 Democrat: Lara Dick, 104 vote; Amy Waldron, 136 votes; Jason Radel, 74 votes; write-in votes, 1.
• Region 3 Republican: Eric Moser, 550 votes; Kevin Fry, 429 votes; Amy Hoey, 397 votes; write-in votes, 12.
• Region 3 Democrat: Kevin Fry, 180 votes; write-in votes, 17.
In other municipal races, the following results were reported:
• Delaware Township supervisor Democrat: 4 write-in votes.
• Delaware Township supervisor Republican: Andrew Hertzler, 234; Gary Heater, 94; Dave Smith, 273; 1 write-in.
• East Chillisquaque Township supervisor Democrat: 7 write-in votes.
• East Chillisquaque Township supervisor Republican: Mark Young, 50; Travis Monk, 82.
• Lewis Township supervisor Democrat: 4 write-in votes.
• Lewis Township supervisor Republican: Brian Stackshoue, 212; 8 write-in votes.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 1 Democrat: 5 write-ins.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 1 Republican: No votes
• Milton Borough Council Ward 2 Republican: Jamie Walker, 79.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 2 Democrat: 2 write-ins.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 2 Republican: Dale Pfeil, 77.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 3 Democrat: 2 write-ins.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 3 Republican: Kevin Scheimerif, 75; write-in, 5.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 4 Democrat: 11 write-in.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 4 Republican: Cindy Fawess, 40; write-in, 10.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 4 Democrat: 10 write-in.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 4 Republican: Jennifer Mabus, 47; write-in, 4.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 5 Democrat: 6 write-in.
• Milton Borough Council Ward 5 Republican: Charles Swartz, 129.
• Turbot Township supervisor Democrat: 1 write-in.
• Turbot Township supervisor Republican: Matthew Koch, 198.
• Turbotville mayor Democrat: 9 write-in votes.
• Turbotville mayor Republican: Benjamin Gilbert, 92; 2 write-ins.
• Turbotville Borough Council Democrat: Steven Snyder, 51.
• Wastontown Borough Council Ward 1 Democrat (vote for 2): 2 write-in votes.
• Watsontown Borough Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for 2): Fred Merrill, 54; Todd Moyer, 60.
• Watsontown Borough Council Ward 1 Republican: Roy Smedley, 65.
• Watsontown Borough Council Ward 2 Democrat: Gregory Miller, 53; 1 write-in.
• Watsontown Borough Council Ward 2 Republican: Thomas Hetherington, 110; 6 write-in.
• West Chillisquaque Township Supervisor Democrat: 8 write-in votes.
• West Chillisquaque Township supervisor Republican: Douglas Everitt, 268; write-ins, 6.
All results are unofficial until certified by the county.
