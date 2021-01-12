UNIVERSITY PARK — During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Penn State Extension has offered discounts on its online programs to support customers. For January, the extension will continue that support by offering a 50% discount on online course enrollment.
The discount is designed to support people as they invest in their personal growth this year. Some exclusions apply, but participants can choose from nearly 70 online courses. The extension offers an ever-growing online course library on topics that address today’s challenges. Topics include food safety, nutrition, food preparation, best agricultural practices, horticulture, environmental stewardship, community involvement, business planning, healthy families and more
To view offerings available under the special offer, visit https://extension.psu.edu/shopby/online-courses utm_source=MELTWATER&utm_medium=REFERRAL&utm_campaign=EXTN__AW__INVEST-IN-YOURSELF-50.
The deadline to register is Jan. 31.
