LAURELTON — Whey Jennings and Railway Express will perform Friday, July 1, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton. The concert is being presented by Forest House Hotel.
Gates open at 3 p.m., with Railway Express opening at 7, and Whey Jennings taking to the stage at 8:30.
Those attending must be 21 or older. Contact the Forest House Hotel via Facebook to purchase tickets.
