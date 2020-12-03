HARRISBURG — Northumberland County has the highest per capita death rate related to COVID-19 in the state, according to the latest statistics released by the Department of Health (DOH).
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 136 people in the county have died from complications related to COVID-19. Combining that number with Northumberland County's estimated population of 90,843, the county's per capita death rate equals 149.3 residents per 100,000.
Delaware County, just west of Philadelphia, has experienced a death rate of 143.1 per 100,000 residents, the second highest in the state.
Of Northumberland County's neighbors, Schuylkill County has the next highest death rate, totaling 129.5 per 100,000 residents.
Northumberland County, with 3,141.1 cases per 100,000 residents, does not have the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases, which is currently highest in Mifflin County at 4,326.9 per 100,000 residents.
Of the county's 136 deaths, DOH lists 114 of them as being attributed to COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities.
Northumberland County has had four nursing homes with notable outbreaks of COVID-19, first at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, then Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, before recent outbreaks occurred at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation and Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said Northumberland County's death rate can be attributed to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
"We know that COVID-19 often enters these facilities through asymptomatic workers who are providing care to residents," he said. "That is why it is so important for all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home, wash their hands, social distance, download the COVID Alert PA app and avoid gatherings."
COVID-19 update
Thursday's DOH update identified 187 new deaths across the state and 11,406 new cases, the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. In total, 386,837 coronavirus cases have been identified in Pennsylvania and the death toll stands at 10,944.
In Northumberland County, 90 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the county's total to 2,861.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose to 5,071 patients in the state, an increase of 89 since Wednesday. Of those patients, 1,065 are in the ICU and 588 are on ventilators.
State Capitol to close
The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex is slated to close to the public indefinitely beginning Monday due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
A news release from the state revealed the Governor's Office and General Assembly operations will continue despite the public limitations.
